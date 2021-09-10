Moderna to develop a combination flu, COVID booster vax

(CNN) -- Moderna is working on creating one vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

Thursday the pharmaceutical company announced it is developing a potential combination vaccine.

The single dose vaccine would combine their booster against the coronavirus with their booster against the flu. The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for FDA approval this month. The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

As it stands, Moderna's vaccine currently only has emergency use authorization.