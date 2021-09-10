Louisiana police boss says he’s open to federal oversight

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of the Louisiana State Police says he wants to know why 67% of his agency’s uses of force in recent years have been directed at Black people. He also said Friday that he would welcome a U.S. Justice Department “pattern and practice” probe into potential racial profiling if that is deemed necessary. Col. Lamar Davis’ comments to the Associated Press came a day after an AP investigation identified at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which state police troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.