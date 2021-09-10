Judge: Hastert’s sexual abuse accuser to be named at trial

YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man who accused Dennis Hastert of child sexual abuse then sued the former U.S. House speaker for refusing to pay $1.8m in exchange for his silence will be named in court if his case goes to trial this month. A Kendall County judge ruled Thursday that the man’s name must be made public at trial. The man says Hastert sexually abused him when he was a student athlete and Hastert was a wrestling coach at a high school in Yorkville, Illinois, in the 1970s. Hastert has denied having any sexual contact with his accuser, saying he was treating him for a groin injury. Jury selection is scheduled to start Sept. 20.