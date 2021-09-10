Former U.S. Air Force member reflects on 9/11 experience

ROCKFORD (WREX) — People were in disbelief watching what happened in America on September 11, 2001.

"I sat back thinking, what happened just now," Rockford Police Assistant Deputy Chief, Joel Givens said.

Rockford Police Assistant Deputy Chief Joel Givens was a member of the United States Air Force during the attacks. As he sat on the military base there were people full of tears, shock, and disbelief.

Military members took that sadness and turned it into service, wanting to help out those in New York City any way they could. Givens said while the country was seemingly falling apart, it was their job to hold it together. He said military members were ready to defend the country with their lives.

Givens said it's important to remember 9/11 because people are still effected by that tragic day.

"There's still people suffering from what took place even though it happened 20 years ago they're still suffering from that still just like it was yesterday and we can't forget that,"

There will be several 9/11 memorial events taking place this weekend.