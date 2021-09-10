Ellen DeGeneres says show is ‘happy place’ for final season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres has a lot of ground to cover in the 19th and final season of her talk show, which she promises will be a “huge celebration.” She intends to salute longtime viewers who made the show possible. Early appearances by fledgling stars such as Rihanna and Justin Bieber will be revisited, and viewers in need who were helped by the show will be part of the last season. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was hit by allegations of harboring toxic workplace behavior last season, affecting its ratings. But DeGeneres hopes that viewers see the talk show as a “happy place” and remember it that way.