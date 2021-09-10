Chicago resists putting life rings at risky lake piers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Park District says it plans to put life rings along the Lake Michigan waterfront, but only in areas that are considered safe to swim. The mother of a college student who drowned off a pier isn’t pleased. Miguel Cisneros drowned a few weeks before his planned departure for college in New York. A vigil for the 19-year-old was held Tuesday night. Rogers Park neighborhood residents have put life rings on the pier where Cisneros died but they have been removed by the Park District. Cisneros’ mother, Maria Diaz, says she’s “infuriated.” A legal expert says the Park District could be exposing itself to liability if life rings are placed in risky areas.