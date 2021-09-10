Beloit Heritage Days returns this weekend

BELOIT, WI (WREX) — If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, then head on up to Beloit for the 2021 Beloit Heritage Days.

Guests can explore more than fifteen historic sites or enjoy free events offered by Beckman Mill, Nature At The Confluence, Bushnell-Wheeler House, The Castle, Friends Of Riverfront, Downtown Beloit Association, Beloit Public Library and more.

You can also earn a free Turtle Sundae from Culver’s of Beloit if you visit at least five events or historic places and get your Beloit Heritage Days Passport stamped.

You can print your own passport by visiting beloitheritagedays.com, or pick one up at Visit Beloit, 656 Pleasant St., or Nature At The Confluence, 306 Dickop St. South Beloit.

Therese Oldenburg is the Executive Director of Nature at the Confluence in Beloit and she says this weekend is full of family friendly activities.

"Historic places have opened their doors and we have different events going on with about ten partners and about seventeen events going on," she said.

Beloit Heritage Days run from Friday September, 10th until Sunday, September 12th.