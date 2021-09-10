As flights resume, plight of Afghan allies tests Biden’s vow

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. veterans, lawmakers and others say the relaunch of evacuation flights from Kabul has done little to soothe fears that the U.S. might abandon countless Afghan allies who risked their lives working alongside American troops. An estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of Kabul on Thursday with the cooperation of the Taliban. Some fear the Taliban will not be as accommodating for the Afghans who worked for the U.S. government during the 20-year war. The Taliban have promised to let people with travel documents leave. But with no U.S. Embassy in Kabul, many Afghans are stuck in limbo with no visa.