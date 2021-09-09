Street closures for “Cycle on 2nd St” on Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cycle on 2nd St. returns on Sunday in downtown Rockford.

The event is scheduled to take place from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.

Roadways around the event area will be closed starting at 7:00 A.M.

The roads that will be impacted by the event are:

Southbound N. 2nd St. (IL 251) will be completely closed for vehicular traffic from the Auburn/Spring Creek interchange south to E. State St.

Side streets intersecting with N. 2nd St. will not be allowed access to southbound N. 2nd St.

Police traffic control will located along the route, specifically at the intersection of N. 2nd St and Y Blvd. and Jefferson St. (US BUS 20) and S. 2nd St. (IL 251) to allow periodic traffic through as needed

A marked detour route will be posted for those traveling south on 2nd St. (IL 251)

2nd St. will re-open for regular traffic by 10:30 a.m.