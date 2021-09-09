Stop The Violence rally in Rockford held to remember gun violence victims

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A family mourns the loss of their son in Rockford and they want to remind everyone to stop the violence.

That's just what they did Thursday.

The family of Jaz Smith met outside of Rockford Police District 1 Thursday afternoon.

Jaz was killed in a shooting in June in Blackhawk.

The justice for Jaz event was in rememberence of him and the many gun related murders since.

Jaz's mother says she wants everyone to remember the reason they were out there.

"I just don't want people to forget and we are here to speak up about the violence and to come together in the community and to prevent the shootings," Anita Smith said.

Another rally is planned for Jaz's birthday in October.