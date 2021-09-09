Ohio Air Force base investigates report of shooter on campus

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been put on lockdown to investigate reports of a shooter on the campus. The 88th Airbase Wing tweeted at about 10 p.m. Thursday that security was searching a building. Emergency crews were also responding to the reports at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. The lockdown was announced over loudspeakers at the base. The base said it would provide more information when it’s available. It said employees “are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action.”