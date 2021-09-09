Official’s comment triggers fear Polish govt wants out of EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish opposition politicians are accusing the governing party of putting Poland’s membership in the European Union in danger after a top party official said “drastic solutions” could be needed amid a conflict with Brussels. The government spokesman denied there is any intention to leave the 27-member bloc Thursday, saying: “We will not follow the way of Great Britain.” The deputy leader of the conservative nationalist governing party said Wednesday the party wants to remain in the EU but that the EU “should be acceptable to us.” He said: “The British showed that the dictatorship of the Brussels bureaucracy did not suit them and turned around and left.” He later tweeted that he does not support leaving the bloc.