Missouri man sought in 4 slayings found dead in South Dakota

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man accused of killing four people in Missouri has been found dead in South Dakota. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old J.T. McLean was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a car parked at a motel near Dakota Dunes early Thursday. McLean is charged in the deaths of his girlfriend, Allison Abitz, and her 11-year-old daughter, Jozee. Their bodies were found Aug. 22 at their Boone County home. McLean was also a suspected of killing a couple in the Miller County community of Kaiser who were found dead Wednesday.