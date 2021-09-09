Hurricane Olaf heading toward Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — New Hurricane Olaf is heading toward a strike on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. The U.S, National Hurricane Center says the area could see hurricane conditions overnight and urged people to rush preparations for the storm. It was centered about 155 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and it’s likely to strengthen as it nears the coast. It’s expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of rain to the southern part of the peninsula, with up to 10 inches in isolated spots.