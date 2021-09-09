Hundreds evacuated as wildfire grows in southwestern Spain

MADRID (AP) — Nearly 800 people have been evacuated from their homes and road traffic has been disrupted as firefighting teams and planes fight a wildfire in southwestern Spain. The fire in a mountain range of the Malaga province broke out late Wednesday and grew overnight, prompting the first evacuations near the resort town of Estepona. As the blaze expanded, other housing developments were also emptied by authorities. Around 250 firefighters were working to extinguish the fire on the ground, helped by 29 planes and helicopters, authorities said. Wildfires are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months.