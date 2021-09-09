France pays emotional tribute to New Wave actor Belmondo

PARIS (AP) — France paid tribute Thursday to screen legend Jean-Paul Belmondo, whom President Emmanuel Macron portrayed as the nation’s Everyman. The ceremony at the site of Napoleon’s final resting place combined military pomp with the emotion of adoring fans, with 1,000 allowed to attend. Others watched on a big screen outside. In a eulogy to the New Wave star who appeared in more than 80 films, Macron said Belmondo was “a part of the family, a brother, cousin, uncle, seductive friend, an outstanding father.” The star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless” died Monday aged 88.