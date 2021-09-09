Fall-like weather disappears as summer heat comes roaring back

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather over the rest of the week takes a leap from the 70s to the 90s. After the jump, the summer weather settles in for a long stretch.

Back to summer:

Friday starts out a little brisk, but quickly brings back the summer-like warmth. Afternoon highs jump into the low 80s, which isn't much warmer than Wednesday or Thursday. You may notice a little difference in the heat, however. The day remains sunny, with a light south breeze. The humidity stays low, so overall the end of the work week looks warm and comfortable.

The heat is back in the 90s this weekend, but the heat index won't be too high.

The heat and humidity make a big jump going into Saturday. Temperatures may return to the low 90s for the first time since August 28th. September averages a day or two in the 90s, so this weekend's heat may be this September's one day in the heat.

The humidity doesn't rise to uncomfortable levels. While you will feel the extra moisture in the air, the higher humidity doesn't send the heat index into the middle or upper 90s. That said, take a little eaiser if out in the heat Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, the heat and humidity relax a little. Temperatures "cool" into the middle 80s, with low levels of humidity. We stay with the middle 80s again Monday and Tuesday, which is nearly 10 degrees above average. Even though we may not see the 90s again, the summer weather won't quit as we head into next week.

Slight break:

After several days with summer-like conditions, we may see fall weather briefly by the middle of next week.

We get a little taste of fall weather by the middle of next week. A cold front slides through by Tuesday, momentarily dropping temperatures. Look for highs in the upper 70s to return next Wednesday, then around 80 degrees for next Thursday. Next weekend, however, show promise of the middle to upper 80s to return. Summer heat may be possible well into the end of the month.

As for rainfall, we won't see much over the next 7 or so days. There is a slight chance for showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning. A better chance for storms may develop starting Tuesday afternoon, since the cold front is coming through. The rest of next week looks to remain dry.