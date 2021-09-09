Skip to Content

CRE8IV mural pop-up now in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Loves Park gets a new CRE8IV mural of its own today.

The mural is on the south side of the CD Source Record Store on North Second Street.

Dozens of people came out to admire the mural while enjoying food, drinks and music.

President and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau John Groh said that the team had a vision of a music-themed mural, and local artist Brett Whitacre brought it to life while tying in Loves Park.

They were excited to finally gives Loves Park a mural like this.

"Having these murals is about great place making and activating our community," said Groh. "We're thrilled to be celebrating the newest one here in Loves Park."

This is the 11th out of 12 mural unveilings, there will be one more to end the summer.

Jemea Green

Jemea Green joined the WREX team as a Multimedia Journalist and Videographer in February of 2021. She attended Northern Illinois University – where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Communication Studies in May of 2020.

