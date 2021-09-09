Skip to Content

Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule

10:14 am National news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews are still searching for a time capsule they believe is buried inside the pedestal under a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that towered over Richmond, Virginia, for more than a century until it was taken down Wednesday. State officials were scheduled to remove the 134-year-old time capsule Thursday morning from a cornerstone where they believe it is located. But after removing a 2,500-pound capstone and a 500-pound lid, crews were unable to pinpoint the precise location of the capsule. Workers have been using ground-penetrating radar devices to try to find the capsule in a third piece of the cornerstone. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, says crews will continue looking for it in the cornerstone and adjoining stones.

Associated Press

