Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews are still searching for a time capsule they believe is buried inside the pedestal under a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that towered over Richmond, Virginia, for more than a century until it was taken down Wednesday. State officials were scheduled to remove the 134-year-old time capsule Thursday morning from a cornerstone where they believe it is located. But after removing a 2,500-pound capstone and a 500-pound lid, crews were unable to pinpoint the precise location of the capsule. Workers have been using ground-penetrating radar devices to try to find the capsule in a third piece of the cornerstone. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, says crews will continue looking for it in the cornerstone and adjoining stones.