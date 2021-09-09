Biden to campaign Monday with Newsom as recall nears end

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the final days of a recall campaign. Biden will join the Democratic governor in the Southern California city of Long Beach on Monday. Voting ends Tuesday. Biden is the latest in a string of prominent Democrats who have helped Newsom during a campaign that’s trying to kick him out of office. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is from California, urged voters to reject the recall during an appearance in the state Wednesday. Biden’s stop is part of a two-day trip that also will take him to Idaho and Colorado. He’s set to tour wildfire damage in Northern California.