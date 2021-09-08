Skip to Content

White Sox LF Eloy Jiménez hit in knee by foul ball in dugout

New
7:59 pm Illinois News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez severely bruised his right knee when he was hit by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout during the second inning of a game at Oakland and is day to day. Jiménez stayed in the game initially before a slide into home plate in the fifth increased his knee pain, prompting him to leave what turned into a 6-3 victory. X-rays were negative but Jiménez was held of Chicago’s lineup Wednesday night. He didn’t test it out, saying, “today’s just rest.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content