Tropical Storm Mindy barrels toward Florida Panhandle

MIAMI (AP) — A swath of the Florida Panhandle is under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Mindy nears landfall. Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning. The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east. The storm on Wednesday night was about 25 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season.