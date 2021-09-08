Texas NAACP files federal complaint over “The Eyes of Texas”

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas chapter of the NAACP and a group of students have filed a federal civil rights complaint against the University of Texas for its continued use of school song “The Eyes of Texas.” The complaint filed Sept. 3 with the U.S. Department of Education alleges Black students and faculty are being subjected to a hostile campus environment. The NAACP and the students want the federal government to withhold money from the university. A school spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.