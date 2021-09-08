Severe thunderstorms down trees, powerlines in Chicago

(NBC) — A fast moving line of severe thunderstorms roared through the Chicago area Tuesday night.



In Grundy County, heavy rain toppled trees and power lines, damaging homes and leacing thousands in the dark.



Large hail the size of tennis balls pelted several communities as wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour whipped through roadways.



Multiple people drove right through the storms as they hit the area.



"My car was shaking. I couldn't see anything in front of me," Jadyn Hernandez said.

"There was hail hitting me... wind pushing me side to side."

Some drivers even saw lighting surrounding them on their way home.



It was crazy. I couldn't see. I had to pull over," Tom Coco said.



Right now, there are no reports of any injuries.



Power crews are conducting damage surveys andworking to restore electricity through the area.