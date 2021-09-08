One dead, several feared missing in Indian ferry collision

GAUHATI, India (AP) — One person has died and several are feared missing after two passenger ferries collided Wednesday in northeastern India. An official in Jorhat city in Assam state says the head-on collision caused one of the boats to sink. He says four rescued passengers were taken to a hospital, where one died. A total of 41 people have been rescued. Officials are still trying to determine the exact number of people on the ferries. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.