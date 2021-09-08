Indiana school on lockdown; police hunt for person with gun

ST. JOHN, Ind. (AP) — Police say officers are responding to a report of a person with a gun at a northwestern Indiana high school that has been put on lockdown. Roger Patz, a spokesman for the St. John Police Department, told The (Northwest Indiana) Times that officers are conducting a room-by-room search at Lake Central High School on Wednesday morning. A SWAT team has also been called to the school in the town of St. John, about 40 miles southeast of downtown Chicago. No injuries have been reported.