Immigrant Sept. 11 cleanup crews seek residency as a reward

NEW YORK (AP) — Immigrant workers who helped clean up buildings in lower Manhattan after the Sept. 11 attacks have long asked for years to obtain legal status as a way to compensate for the work and subsequent health problems they suffered. But 20 years after 9/11, only several dozen are still participating in protests and making the request. Others have abandoned that fight. Some of the cleaners didn’t seek medical help immediately because they feared deportation, ignored how to navigate the application process or did not know help was available. While some say they feel forgotten by the U.S. government, others returned to Latin America.