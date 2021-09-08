Galapagos Charter School hosts vaccine clinic for people age 12 and up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Galapagos Rockford Charter School hosted a vaccine clinic today.

The school gave out the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and focused on getting kids aged 12 through 18 vaccinated today although anyone can get vaccinated at the site.

The second dose will be given out on September 29 where kids have to again be accompanied by an adult.

At the September 29 vaccine clinic, individuals age 18 and older can also receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CEO of Galapagos Rockford Charter School, Michael Lane says they are excited to help the community.

"We are hoping to have a few hundred people here today, said Lane. "We are prepared to have as many people to come as possible."