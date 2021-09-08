Duterte’s party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ governing party has nominated President Rodrigo Duterte as its vice presidential candidate in next year’s elections. His candidacy is seen as an attempt to stay near the center of power while avoiding constitutional term limits. The party’s nominee for president declined to run in what some suggested may be an attempt to leave room for Duterte’s daughter to run. Duterte is notorious for using vulgar rhetoric and for a crackdown on illegal drugs that has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects, but he maintains immense popularity among Filipinos. He said he hoped his nomination “will allow me to continue serving the Filipino people and help lead the entire nation toward greater progress.”