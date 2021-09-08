British education minister admits mixing up Black sportsmen

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s education secretary says he had made a “genuine mistake” for mixing up two Black sportsmen who back giving more help to the nation’s poor children. Gavin Williamson, who has faced widespread criticism for his performance during the coronavirus pandemic over the past 18 months, had told London’s Evening Standard that he had met soccer star Marcus Rashford via Zoom. Soon after, his advisers informed the newspaper that he had actually met rugby player Maro Itoje. Neither Rashford nor Itoje sought to make much of the gaffe, both opting Wednesday to showcase their good humor. Both men have advocated for disadvantaged children during the pandemic, which saw British schools close for long stretches and inequalities in society widen.