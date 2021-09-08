Beloit police: 19-year-old killed over the weekend was ‘likely’ shot two days prior to his body being found

BELOIT (WREX) — The Beloit Police Department has released a little more information after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend.

While police have not identified the man who was shot and killed, police say he was likely shot two days before his body was found.

Police say the body was discovered Sunday, Sept. 5, around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Portland. After reviewing hours of body camera footage and evidence, police say the man was likely shot Friday night in the area of Bluff St. and Portland Ave.

Police said they did respond to reports of a shots fired call in the area Friday night and surveyed the neighborhood as well as recovered shell casings.

During the neighborhood survey, it was reported the individuals involved in this incident ran away heading west towards Vine. However, police say there was no blood evidence found in the neighborhood canvassing and no reports of an individual being shot at that time.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles says the victim's body was not visible during the evening due to its location and the time of day.

No arrests have been made.

The murder was the city's second murder in less than three weeks. On Aug. 23, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Fayette Ave. The city has recorded 4 murders in 2021. Beloit saw two murders throughout all of 2020.