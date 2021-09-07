Stateline therapist gives mental health advice ahead of 9/11 and after 18 months of living in a pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A year and a half into the pandemic, KP Counseling and Shatter Our Silence founder Kevin Polky says one thing has been constant.

"The research has been showing that there's been an increase in people reporting depression and anxiety symptoms," Polky said. "In some populations, the inability to be able to get in and see some body."

Right now, Polky says a lot of mental health issues stem from some level of COVID fatigue.

"Especially with this wave right now with the delta variant coming in, there's a sense of, 'Is this ever going to end?'" Polky said.

However, Polky wants to call specific attention to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as it could be an emotional day for a lot of people, especially those who lived through it.

"The individuals that remember what it was like during that day, looking at the news footage, what it was like immediately after like what's going to happen?" Polky said.

He specifically wanted to point out that just because some people might see triggers on 9/11, that they are the brain recognizing memories. He hopes that understanding that helps people from slipping into thinking they're reliving the same day again.