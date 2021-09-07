Stateline mental health groups announce events for Suicide Awareness Months

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Stateline therapists and experts want people to take a step back and examine their mental health this month. September is Suicide Awareness Month, and mental health advocates in the Stateline have a couple events to both make people smile and offer resources to people who need them.

September 25: Music, skateboarding and services at Davis Park. There will be over a dozen musical guests and a celebration of the arts. Additionally, there will be mental health services and a safe space for people to talk about their health. The event takes places from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

October 1: Experts talk about eating disorders and substance abuse at Rockford's NIU campus. Experts will talk about recognizing eating disorders and substance abuse and way to help scale them back both if you're suffering from them and ways to help others. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon.

KP Counseling and Shatter Our Silence Founder Kevin Polky says mental health advocates wanted to find a way to give people a smile and access to important resources.

"We're trying to do some things for the community to raise that awareness, but also some call to action," Polky said. "What things can we do to get more involved, raise awareness and get that education."