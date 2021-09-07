Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 12:37PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Argo Fay, or 7 miles south of Mount Carroll, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Fairhaven around 1240 PM CDT.

Chadwick around 1245 PM CDT.

Milledgeville around 1250 PM CDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.