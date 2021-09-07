So long, sound of silence: Teams adapt again to noisy crowds

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — College football teams spent the opening week of the season getting reacquainted with an unfamiliar sound: Authentic crowd noise. The return of fans created some memorable scenes and allowed the return of some treasured traditions, including the “Jump Around” student frenzy at Wisconsin and players at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa waving to patients at a nearby children’s hospital. Teams have to adjust to it. Competing without spectators made it easy for players and coaches to communicate with one another last year. Now it’s a little trickier.