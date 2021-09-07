Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 2:08PM CDT until September 7 at 2:30PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 2:08PM CDT until September 7 at 2:30PM CDT by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
At 207 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Waterman to Paw Paw, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Public reported golf ball sized hail near Compton.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
DeKalb, Sandwich, Shabbona, Elburn, Hinckley, Somonauk, Waterman, Paw
Paw, Kaneville, Lee, Compton and West Brooklyn.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.