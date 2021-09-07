Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 12:39PM CDT until September 7 at 1:30PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 12:39PM CDT until September 7 at 1:30PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 1238 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Bohners Lake to near South Beloit, moving east at
60 mph. Quarter size hail was reported in Delavan with this storm.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include…
Kenosha, Racine, Beloit, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Elkhorn,
Delavan, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Paddock Lake, Williams
Bay, Camp Lake, Winthrop Harbor, Wheatland, Genoa City, Walworth,
Silver Lake, Clinton and Fontana-On-Geneva Lake.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.