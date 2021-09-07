Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 12:37PM CDT until September 7 at 1:30PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 130 PM CDT.

* At 1236 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Poplar

Grove, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Crystal Lake, Beloit, McHenry, Woodstock, Machesney Park, Roscoe,

Fox Lake, Harvard, Island Lake, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar

Grove, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Spring Grove, Candlewick Lake, Wonder

Lake, Pistakee Highlands, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove.

Including the following interstate…

I-90 between mile markers 0 and 9.

This includes… Mchenry County Fairgrounds and Moraine Hills State

Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.