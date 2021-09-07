Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 12:30PM CDT until September 7 at 1:30PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

Southern Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 130 PM CDT.

* At 1229 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Elkhorn to near South Beloit, moving east at 60

mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Kenosha, Racine, Beloit, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Elkhorn,

Delavan, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Paddock Lake,

Williams Bay, Camp Lake, Winthrop Harbor, Wheatland, Genoa City,

Walworth, Silver Lake, Clinton and Fontana-On-Geneva Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.