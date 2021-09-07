NIU returns home to host Wyoming after big win at Georgia Tech

DEKALB (WREX) — After an electrifying win for the NIU football team last Saturday, the team now returns to DeKalb to host Wyoming this Saturday, as they look for win number two. The Huskies won their game over Georgia Tech on a two-point conversion pass from Rocky Lombardi to Tyrice Richie, then blocked a field goal attempt on the ensuing drive to seal the win.

NIU Head Coach Thomas Hammock emphasized the importance of the first home game at Huskie Stadium, as well as how tough of an opponent Wyoming is.

"I think it's going to be a very physical ballgame, a very competitive ballgame and we have to play our best football for a chance to win," said Hammock. "Obviously we have a big game this weekend and we'd love for our fans to show up and create a home field advantage for our players, that makes a big difference, NIU students, NIU alumni, the whole community would be big."

Kickoff is at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon in DeKalb.