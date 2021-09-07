Motorcyclist killed in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — One person is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle was travelling westbound on U.S. Hwy 30 near Shabbona when the crash happened.

Authorities say the motorcycle went off the roadway and overturned in a ditch.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle, authorities say. The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff's office.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.