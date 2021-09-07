IDPH: 81 schools in Illinois have reported outbreak of COVID-19 so far

(WREX) — As more students are returning to the classroom, more schools are reporting outbreaks of COVID-19.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, as of Friday, Sept. 3, 81 schools had reported an outbreak of the virus.

The outbreaks include those that have been identified by the school’s local health department to have at least two COVID-19 cases among people who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and come from different households.

Here's a look at schools in the Stateline which have been identified as having an outbreak COVID-19:

Hononegah High School: 5-10 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Highland Elementary School: 5 - 10 Cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom

Highland Elementary School (K-12): Less Than 5 Cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom

Oregon Elementary School (K-12); Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Stillman Valley High School (K-12); Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports

Stillman Valley High School (K-12); Less Than 5 Cases; Staff and Students Source: Sports

The state has seen an increase of cases amongst children and young adults since students started returning to the classroom.

Take a look at the chart below:

Week Number Reported Cases Ages 5-11 Reported Cases 12-17 Reported Cases Ages 18-22 Week Ending: 8-7 1,767 2,118 3,225 Week Ending: 8-14 2,329 2,467 3,564 Week Ending 8-21 2,708 2,822 4,003 Week Ending 8-28 3,280 3,236 5,279 Data per IDPH

In July, the state announced a mask mandate at schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Last month, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced vaccines will be required for all P-12 teachers and staff, all higher education personnel, all higher education students and health care workers in a variety of settings.

People unable/unwilling to get vaccinated will be required to get tested at least twice a week. More frequent testing might be required in certain situations, like during an outbreak, according to the governor.