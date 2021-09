BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Boylan boys soccer team took care of business on Tuesday night, beating Belvidere North in a conference battle. The Titans scored four goals in the first half to set the tone, and they kept the momentum going to secure the 6-0 win.

Boylan moves to 2-0 in conference, while Belvidere North falls to 0-3 in the NIC-10.