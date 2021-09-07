Global stocks mixed ahead of central bank meetings

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks have opened lower while Asian markets gained after China reported stronger August exports. Investors awaited updates on when European and other central banks might wound down their stimulus. London and Frankfurt declined while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed higher. Wall Street futures were higher as U.S. markets prepared to reopen after a three-day weekend. Investors looked ahead to Thursday’s meeting of the European Central Bank, which is expected to debate when to withdraw bond purchases and other stimulus for economies that use the euro.