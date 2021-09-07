Skip to Content

2 men drown in Lake Michigan in Michigan over weekend

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — At least two people drowned over the holiday weekend while at Lake Michigan beaches in Michigan. Authorities say 30-year-old Ryan Harms from the Chicago area drowned Sunday at Saugatuck Dunes State Park in Allegan County. In Ottawa County, a 67-year-old man from Mason, near Lansing, drowned Saturday while swimming at a beach in Park Township. His name wasn’t released. There have been at least 77 drownings this year in the Great Lakes, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Associated Press

