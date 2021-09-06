“YES” Club host annual Labor Day school’s out meeting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — School's out for the day, but the "YES Club" is still in session.

The Young Eagle's Success or "YES" club is a group of young people meeting to talk about study habits, school stress, violence in the community, and more.

They also sing about saying no to drugs and yes to academic excellence.

The members talk about how they can improve personally and things in the community discussing their "Healing America Today" vision.

"So our in the HAT vision is to do everything we can to make a better world," YES Club Founder & CEO Carl Cole said. "But we start where we're at, we start in our community, we start here.

"YES" Club is open to all young people.