World War II veteran honored for years of service with ‘Dream Flight’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Labor Day, a World War Two veteran was honored for his years of service in the U.S. Army with a 'Dream Flight'.

It was a ride to remember and a dream come true for WWII veteran Harlow Rosborough.

"I haven't been in an airplane in years and years so it'll be a real neat experience for me," WWII Veteran, Harlow Rosborough said.

Dream Flights, a non-profit organization, who's mission is to serve veterans offers them rides in WWII biplanes.

"They first served us by putting their lives on the line to protect Americans and protect our freedom, so this is just a way for us to say thank you and give back to these men and women who sacrificed so much for us," Dream Flights Crew Chief, Roy Remington said.

At the age of 94 Harlow Rosborough has been through a lot, Serving in the U.S. Army as a demolition specialist.

"We blew up Japanese small submarines, we just blew up all kinds of stuff, Japanese artillery and tanks," Rosborough said.

With a wealth of stories to share, the American hero took his ride in the sky.

I'm just glad he got to live long as he has, I'm so emotional. He is agile he was able to get in the plane, get out the plane, and he could actually physically do this today, we just thank God for that," Harlow's Daughter, Candy Wahlstrom said.

As the plane landed, Harlow was welcomed back with a special tribute. The Illinois Patriot Guard Riders presented him with an American flag.

To seal the deal, Harlow left his signature on the plane. His name forever stamped on this plane and sketched in our hearts.

Dream Flights launched 'Operation September Freedom', the goal is to fly over 1,000 veterans before the end of this month.

If you have anyone in mind to take a Dream Flight visit their website.