Polish PM points to Russia amid standoff at Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has told parliament that the country faces a threat from Russia and Belarus. He spoke Monday as he argued for support for a state of emergency declared in areas along the border with Belarus last week amid migration pressure. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke in parliament before lawmakers were due to vote on whether to approve the state of emergency that was declared last week by the president — a step unprecedented in the country’s post-communist history. Morawiecki told the parliament that the defense of the Polish borders is the responsibility of the state, and that Poland was seeing “scenarios written in Moscow and Minsk that threaten our sovereignty.”