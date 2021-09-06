The holiday brings plenty of sunshine with rain chances on the horizon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Labor Day is shaping up to be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Chances for showers and storms return into tomorrow.

Labor Day:

The sunshine from Sunday has spilled over into Labor Day with warm temperatures expected into the afternoon.

Picture perfect weather sets up for the holiday as rain chances return tomorrow.

With a quiet start to the holiday, temperatures feel cool this morning as most of us sit in the 50's. Temperatures will warm into the morning with lower 80's likely into the heart of the afternoon.

Along with warm temperatures, we'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. In fact, most of this week features mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels also remain low for today. Make sure you get outside for the picture perfect weather this Labor Day!

Coming rain:

As conditions today remain pleasant, tomorrow may be a different story. Although we may see mostly sunny skies, the afternoon does bring a chance for showers and storms.

Activity may move through the Stateline into tomorrow afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday will stay sunny and dry through most of the morning. The activity is likely to move through the area into the afternoon. When it comes to the timing, chances increase from the early afternoon into the evening. By 8 o'clock, most of the activity will have exited leaving us with a quiet night.

We may see showers develop into thunderstorms. Some models have the system strengthen as it moves away from the Stateline with the severe threat staying to the east of our area.

Staying sunny:

Despite the rain chances, most of this week will feature mostly sunny skies as temperatures slowly start to climb.

After Tuesday, temperatures slightly cool then warm as sunny skies dominate for several days.

Tuesday brings chances for showers and storms with some of the warmest weather we'll see this week. The middle of our week brings only 70's to the forecast but we slowly warm into the end of the week.

Along with the slow warm up, sunny skies stick around for several days starting Wednesday with little to no chances of rain for the rest of the week.