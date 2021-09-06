Tamale Fest Returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you area a fan of tamale's it is the time for you.

Food, cars, music and culture.

There is something for almost everyone at this year's festival.

The event returns for it's fifth year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

You can take in a car show with low riders from across the Midwest and dozens of local vendors as well as check out the twelve different vendors that will be cooking up the Mexican staple.

Tamale fest organizer Manuel Salgado started the event after his mother passed away from cancer and says he is thrilled to see how big the event is today.

"It's amazing," he said.

"The way the community comes out and supports us. We really appreciate the growth. We made it to five years, even though we had to cancel last year, but the fact that we're celebrating out fifth year this time is just amazing to me. I'm shocked and really overwhelmed."

Tamale Fest will be held Saturday at 3923 East State Street in Rockford, next to Don Carter Lanes.

The event kicks off at 10 AM.